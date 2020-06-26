A 34-year-old Antioch man who died during a physical confrontation at the Lucky’s grocery store on Contra Loma Blvd. Wednesday, was determined to have died from underlying drug issues and the excitement of the situation, according to the Coroner’s Office.
Antioch patrol officers were called to the scene at 3190 Contra Loma Boulevard around 10 p.m., following reports of a male, Michael Hamilton, who was not breathing after getting into a physical confrontation with a store employee after trying to steal meat from behind the butcher counter. The 56-year-old store employee confronted Hamilton and Hamilton attacked him. ConFire arrived on scene and attempted life saving measures but were unsuccessful and Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 56-year-old male was transported to a local hospital to be treated for injuries sustained during the physical confrontation and is currently in stable condition.
The autopsy revealed there was no trauma to Hamilton’s neck, indicating there was no use of a chokehold, carotid or any other pressure applied. A preliminary drug screening showed Hamilton had methamphetamine in his system, but the amount is unknown until a full toxicology report can be completed.
This information is being made available by the Investigations Bureau. Anyone with information regarding this case can contact Detective Cox at 925-779-6866. Any further information or additional press releases will be provided by the Investigations Bureau. You may also text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.
