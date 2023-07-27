Costco photo
The Press Photo

Costco is coming to Brentwood following unanimous approval from the City Council at its July 25 meeting after a local builder’s appeal to stop the approval fell short.

“This project has taken a very long time to get to this point,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “I would be happy to move forward with this.”

The proposed Costco warehouse, to be built south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border, previously received unanimous approval from the Brentwood Planning Commission at their June 20 meeting. Ahead of the July 25 Council meeting, West Coast Home Builders, LLC had filed an appeal asking the city of Brentwood to consider denying approval of the proposed Costco.

