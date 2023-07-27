Costco is coming to Brentwood following unanimous approval from the City Council at its July 25 meeting after a local builder’s appeal to stop the approval fell short.
“This project has taken a very long time to get to this point,” Vice Mayor Susannah Meyer said. “I would be happy to move forward with this.”
The proposed Costco warehouse, to be built south of Lone Tree Plaza Drive near the Antioch/Brentwood border, previously received unanimous approval from the Brentwood Planning Commission at their June 20 meeting. Ahead of the July 25 Council meeting, West Coast Home Builders, LLC had filed an appeal asking the city of Brentwood to consider denying approval of the proposed Costco.
According to City Manager Tim Ogden, West Coast Home Builders contends that further environmental review is required on the project to, among other things, evaluate aesthetics, air quality, and wildfire hazards. A staff report drafted in response to the developer’s concerns “demonstrates that there are no site-specific or peculiar impacts associated with the project,” Ogden said via email.
Ellis Raskin, senior counsel at Hanson Bridgett LLP, spoke on behalf of West Coast Home Builders, who his firm represents. Raskin originally sought to postpone the hearing after submitting a roughly 150-page document for consideration during the 7 p.m. meeting at 5:45 p.m.
Councilmember Pa’tanisha Pierson said she was “really disturbed” by the submission of such a large document that late. “I absolutely perceive this as a tactic to delay a process for which people have had a substantial amount of time to go ahead and respond.”
Residents who spoke during the public comment portion of the hearing were largely in support of Costco for both its convenience as shoppers and the potential revenue that it could generate for the city through taxes.
“Do you know what B.C. really means?” One resident joked while stressing how helpful Costco would be. “B.C. really means ‘Before Costco.’”
Costco’s real estate development director, Pari Holliday, stated at the June Planning Commission meeting that Costco looked forward to coming to Brentwood, that Costco donates 1% of its revenue to local charities and said that the warehouse’s construction and opening would bring “significant job opportunities.”
The major concern was expressed during the June meeting was what effect Costco would have on traffic in the area, as the main entrance is planned to be at the intersection of Lone Tree Plaza Drive and Canada Valley Road. There are four additional driveways located on Lone Tree Plaza, and the Sand Creek pedestrian bridge being built that would provide additional access, Holliday said.
Amy Lopez of Kittelson & Associates Inc., a traffic engineering and planning firm, spoke at the June meeting. Lopez said an estimated 15,106 vehicle trips (trips equal to and from) would go in and out of the area on a daily basis. With 7,400, or 3,750 cars, of those trips being to and from Costco. The number includes vehicles that are on the road or passing by. She also confirmed that the extensions would be completed before the warehouse store opened.
“It’s important to Costco that the circulation network of improvements that you just described are in place before opening day.” Traffic congestion is also expected to be alleviated by 38% on Lone Tree Way, according to a previously conducted traffic study provided in the staff report.
Ultimately, the City Council voted to approve Costco unanimously.
“I do want to thank the Costco corporation and all of your experts for the beginning of a long and beautiful relationship for our residents,” Mayor Joel Bryant said following the vote.
Other topics discussed at the meeting included:
- The approval of $4.1 million for the Sand Creek extension project
- The approval of a construction contract to bring pickleball courts to Creekside Park
- Approval of a pay raise for members of the Planning Commission
The full meeting, and all supporting documents, can be found at bit.ly/46YT9NY
