County and state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Contra Costa County, including locations in Antioch, Brentwood, Pleasant Hill, Richmond and San Ramon, will be closed Dec. 24 and 25, although private testing sites, such as those at select Walgreens and CVS store locations are showing immediate available testing appointments as of Christmas Eve morning.
There have been 1,794 new COVID-19 cases in the county the last two weeks, including 140 in Antioch (population 112,848); 122 in Brentwood (population 66,097); 102 in Oakley (population 42,895) and 32 in Discovery Bay (population 16,159).
Contra Costa County officials urge anyone who is feeling sick and/or awaiting COVID-19 testing results to follow these instructions:
- If you are unwell, isolate at home until you get your results and feel better.
- Call your health provider if your symptoms do not improve in a few days. Tell them you got tested for COVID-19. If you do not have a healthcare provider, call the Contra Costa Health Advice Nurse at 1-877-661-6230, option 1.
- Get medical help right away if you start feeling sicker, especially if you have trouble breathing, persistent chest pain, begin to feel confused, cannot stay awake, or develop bluish lips or face.
- Take steps to help prevent spread, including staying home, practicing physical distancing, wearing a cloth face covering, washing hands frequently and regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces.
-People who are not fully vaccinated and who have been identified as being in close contact with, or think they may have been in close contact with, someone that has COVID-19 need to quarantine, officials said.
- If you are fully vaccinated, you may not need to quarantine, according to the county health website. Those in this situation are encouraged to follow the instructions available by clicking here
Outside of the Dec. 24, Dec. 25, Dec. 31, Jan. 1 and Jan. 17 closure dates, free state-run testing sites in East County are available at 101 Sand Creek Road in Brentwood, or 4703 Lone Tree Way in Antioch. When open, the sites run 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and 4 to 7 p.m. To schedule appointments, visit here, or call 833-829-2626.
As of 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, COVID-19 testing appointments were available Christmas Eve at select Concord and Walnut Creek CVS stores, among other locations beyond East County. For more information, visit https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing/?icid=cvs-home-hero1-link3-covid-testing.
For more information on getting tested at Walgreens locations, visit https://www.walgreens.com/topic/promotion/covid-testing.jsp?ban=covidfy21_newtestingpg_brandstory_main_11.21.22.
For more information on COVID-19, or to get tested at a county or state run site at a later date, visit https://www.coronavirus.cchealth.org/get-tested
