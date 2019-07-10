The Board of State and Community Corrections awarded the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office $1 million to establish a county-wide juvenile diversion pre-filing program. This will be the first county-wide diversion program for Contra Costa County. First planned to be a pilot program in Richmond, the grant will allow the program to go county-wide.
The District Attorney’s Office joins the Contra Costa County Department of Probation, RYSE Youth Center and Impact Justice to initiate a restorative justice program that redirects youth from the juvenile and criminal justice system over a period of four years.
“I am proud to have this program for the first time ever in our county’s history,” said District Attorney Diana Becton. “Our office has a crucial role to play in reducing the pipeline into the juvenile justice system while at the same time reducing disparities in the entire criminal justice system.”
The program hopes to lower recidivism rates, increase victim satisfaction, improve youth relationships, and reduce incarceration and probation costs. By providing young people with more resources and opportunities, Contra Costa hopes to divert up to 230 youth from the juvenile justice system. In Alameda County, youth who participated were 44% less likely to recidivate than similarly situated probation youth.
