Contra Costa residents can now get free at-home COVID test kits from Contra Costa Health through a new mail-order program.
There are two tests in each kit. The county will mail the kits directly to people’s homes within 5-7 business days. You must be a Contra Costa County resident to be eligible.
“We want these test kits to be a staple in people’s medicine cabinets like aspirin or Band-aids,” said Dr. Sofe’ Mekuria, deputy health officer for the county. “Testing gives people the information they need to make healthy choices and reduce the spread of COVID, especially during the winter holiday season when families and friends gather indoors.”
