Omicron targeting COVID-19 boosters are being offered through Contra Costa County via vaccinations clinics according to county health officials.

Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna’s boosters were approved by the Food and Drug Administration Aug. 31. and endorsed by the Center for Disease Control Sept. 1. The boosters target the BA.4 and BA.5 sub variants of omicron along with the original COVID strain.  

The Pfizer booster is available to people ages 12 and up while the Moderna booster is available only to adults. The bivalent boosters are available to those who received their last vaccine dose two months prior.

