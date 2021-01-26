Gusty winds ahead of a looming storm have the National Weather Service calling on Bay Area residents to be prepared for possible flooding.
Contra Costa County will have sandbags available at nine locations across the county to help local residents weather this week’s storm.
Sandbags locations for Contra Costa County residents can be found at: https://www.contracosta.ca.gov/DocumentCenter/View/55575/Sandbag-City-Contacts-11-20-18-PDF?bidId=
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.