Although the number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Contra Costa County, public health officials said they have no plans to order new mask mandates.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported a 13% increase in COVID-19 hospitalization rates in California in the first three weeks of July, as well as a 14% spike nationwide. The state’s online COVID portal reports that from Aug. 1 to Aug. 7, 11.2% of Contra Costa County residents testing for COVID received a positive test result – a 2% increase over the previous seven days. The average number of tests taken on a daily basis is 622, according to the portal, meaning that roughly 70 people tested positive for the virus during that seven-day window.
“We have reached the stage where we are learning to live with the virus,” said Will Harper, a spokesman for Contra Costa Health, via email. “COVID is not going away, and there will be spikes in cases from time to time.”
