County says Omicron variant highlights importance of COVID-19 vaccination, booster shots

Contra Costa County is reemphasizing its efforts to vaccinate all residents age 5 and older, and supply timely booster doses to eligible adults, after the emergence of a new, potentially more contagious, COVID-19 variant overseas that has not yet reached the county.
The omicron variant first identified in South Africa on Nov. 24, has been designated a variant of concern by the World Health Organization (WHO).
Omicron is a variant of concern because scientists studying its genetic structure found that it mutated significantly from delta and other COVID-19 variants, including in parts of the virus’s genome known in other variants to affect infectiousness and the ability of immune systems to protect from infection.
“We do not yet know how infectious this variant is, or when it will appear in our community,” said Anna Roth, Contra Costa County health director. “What we do know is that getting vaccinated is the best protection we have today against COVID-19. We strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated and receive booster doses when eligible.”
Dr. Ori Tzvieli, a deputy health officer for Contra Costa County, added: “This new variant is concerning because it has many mutations that may make it more contagious than prior variants of the COVID-19 virus. We do not know at this time if omicron causes more severe illness than other variants or how it might impact response to treatment.”
According to county officials, the COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective and readily available in the county through community healthcare providers, drug stores and the Contra Costa Health Services. CCHS urges vaccination for anyone who is 5 or older, and for adults to receive booster doses as soon as they are eligible.
For a no-cost vaccination appointment at CCHS’ Antioch, Concord or Richmond clinics, call 1-833-829-2626. CCHS also provides no-cost vaccination clinics at local schools, and mobile clinics at various locations and hours in the county, particularly in communities harmed by the pandemic.
Wearing face coverings in indoor public spaces and staying home and getting a COVID-19 test whenever one has cold or flu symptoms are also health choices to reduce risk of becoming infected or spreading coronavirus, officials said.
The U.S. has banned travel for non-U.S. citizens to or from eight African countries in the part of the world where Omicron was discovered. However, travel restrictions are likely to slow but not prevent the spread of this variant in the U.S. and California.
For more information, visit cchealth.org/coronavirus. For a complete list of locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine, visit Vaccines.gov or call 1-800-232-0233.
