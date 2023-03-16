Is public transportation important to you? The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking someone to serve on the County Connection Advisory Committee.
The Advisory Committee reviews and analyzes issues and policies relating to fixed-route and paratransit service and advises the County Connection Board of Directors accordingly.
The County’s appointee will also act as a citizen liaison from the County. Regular meetings of the Advisory Committee are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Concord. This is a volunteer position.
The appointment will be for a two-year term ending June 30, 2025. Application forms can be obtained from the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors by calling (925) 655-2000 or by visiting the county web page at www.contracosta.ca.gov.
Applications should be returned to the Clerk of the Board of Supervisors, County Administration Building, 1025 Escobar St., Martinez, CA 94553, by 5 p.m. on Friday, April 7. Applicants should plan to be available for public interviews in Martinez on Monday, April 10.
For more information about the County Connection Advisory Committee, call Ruby Horta at (925) 680-2048 or visit the County Connection website at https://countyconnection.com.
