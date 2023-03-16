Contra Costa County Logo

Is public transportation important to you? The Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors is seeking someone to serve on the County Connection Advisory Committee.

The Advisory Committee reviews and analyzes issues and policies relating to fixed-route and paratransit service and advises the County Connection Board of Directors accordingly.

The County’s appointee will also act as a citizen liaison from the County. Regular meetings of the Advisory Committee are held bi-monthly on the second Tuesday at 1 p.m. in Concord. This is a volunteer position.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription