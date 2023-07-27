County, veterans clash over downtown property

Photo by Jeff Weisinger

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District’s new fire station on First Street in Brentwood is in conflict with the veterans hall next door over property lines.

A property conflict in Brentwood over two parts of downtown are at a stalemate over boundaries and inadequate communication.

The Contra Costa Fire Protection District is developing plans for a multi-story fire station in downtown Brentwood on a lot adjacent to the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St. The new fire station, estimated to cost a total of $10 million, is slated to replace Fire Station 54, which was demolished last October after permanently closing in 2014.

However, plans for the new fire station have not been well-received by the veterans. In late June, veterans building Board President Daniel Moses said he was surprised to discover new bright orange spray-painted lines and property line wording on the veterans building property. The proposed plans for the new fire station exceed the capacity of the existing space previously occupied by the former fire station, thus requiring the shifting of the lot line. Both the building and the land of the planned fire station sit on county-owned property, But according to the building board, communication and input from the veterans have been ignored by the County despite assurances that they would be included in the planning process, leading to a lack of clarity, questions, and feelings of neglect.

