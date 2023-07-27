County, veterans clash over downtown property

A property conflict in Brentwood over two parts of downtown are at a stalemate over boundaries and inadequate communication.
The Contra Costa Fire Protection District is developing plans for a multi-story fire station in downtown Brentwood on a lot adjacent to the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building at 757 First St. The new fire station, estimated to cost a total of $10 million, is slated to replace Fire Station 54, which was demolished last October after permanently closing in 2014.
However, plans for the new fire station have not been well-received by the veterans. In late June, veterans building Board President Daniel Moses said he was surprised to discover new bright orange spray-painted lines and property line wording on the veterans building property. The proposed plans for the new fire station exceed the capacity of the existing space previously occupied by the former fire station, thus requiring the shifting of the lot line. Both the building and the land of the planned fire station sit on county-owned property, But according to the building board, communication and input from the veterans have been ignored by the County despite assurances that they would be included in the planning process, leading to a lack of clarity, questions, and feelings of neglect.
“My initial thought when I saw the survey lines, is that veterans are being ignored again, and this land grab will be done without any input from veterans, or the community in Brentwood that has been served on this property for nearly 100 years,” said Brentwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Commander Bill Weber. “Until now, it appears that the veterans and the community have been silenced and ignored, and run over by bureaucracy with a huge freight train that isn’t going back the other way. They are taking more and more as they deem meets their needs without concern to veterans or the community.”
The veterans organization of Brentwood has voiced concerns regarding the project, including loss of storage space, parking areas for veterans with disabilities, and space for popular local events because the new fire station will require more land for larger fire engines; land the veterans say they have used for over a century. The proposed development raises concerns regarding its impact on the veterans and their activities downtown that feature narrow streets and lots of shoppers at businesses there. The veterans have argued the increased presence of fire engines maneuvering through these narrow streets could lead to disruptions and potential safety concerns for both pedestrians and motorists in downtown.
“The community has held weddings, funerals, memorials, quinceañeras, the carnique, reunions, retirements, veteran benefit and job fairs, formal and informal veteran events, and it seems that none of that matters now,” Weber said. “It seems that some people enjoy supporting veterans when it is convenient for their own purposes, but veterans are the first to be sacrificed if they get in the way. It should not be like this. Honorable people do not behave this way.”
The planned new fire station is deemed necessary to accommodate larger fire engines, while also improving fire and medical response times in Brentwood and across East County while meeting the needs of a continually growing community. Furthermore, building codes and building permits have different requirements than a fire station that was built over 50 years ago, as the former Station 54, built in 1957, was deemed functionally obsolete and unsafe for occupancy, according to a 2021 report by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors, thus necessitating the need for a replacement. According to county Supervisor Diane Burgis, the new fire station has been in the works for some time and that the reallocation of county-owned land should not be mischaracterized as an “invasion”, with the new lot line shifting by less than seven percent while highlighting the importance of a fully equipped and staffed fire department able to meet the needs of the tens of thousands of local residents.
“There is absolutely a need to improve our fire stations,” said Burgis. “I’m really proud of the work East Contra Costa Fire has done. But I also appreciate the service that the veterans have done for our community and our country. We are one of the fastest growing areas in all of Contra Costa County. I know the public really wants fire service. All people, including our veterans, will benefit from the new fire station.”
According to Burgis, Contra Costa County has hosted the veterans building for decades at a below-market cost of $1 per year, while investing more than $100,000 in building improvements over the past five years. Those include a major roof repair and an automated external defibrillator (AED) for use in the building earlier this year. Another $199,000 in improvements to the facility is being pursued between now and 2025, which entail upgrades to the fire alarm systems, air conditioning, exterior siding, and kitchen exhaust. Additionally, there is an offer to replace, pave, and mark the current handicapped parking spot and replace the current gravel lot and bring it up to standards.
Con Fire Public Information Officer Steve Hill stressed the need and importance for better fire and emergency fire and emergency medical services in East County while discussing some of the background for planning for the replacement of the new fire station.
“East County has been underserved historically,” said Hill. “That means that up until not that long ago, if you were an East County resident, you got substandard care in those areas as compared to their neighbors in the west. That changed a year ago when a variety of things came together with Con Fire. We started looking at geography and the response times; they were not good for a variety of reasons. Two things were immediately apparent. We’ve upped the ante on response times significantly and advanced life support emergency responders, as we pretty much stock them like a rolling emergency room. None of that existed before July 1, 2022. We also didn’t have the fire stations in the right places. One of them is the historic site of Fire Station 54. It sorely needed to deliver the right responses. It’s the only way we can keep a small fire small. We immediately realized that we needed to go down the path to establish a fire station in downtown Brentwood. We started working on that sometime after last July when we took over the entire east county fire operation. We started working on the plans to plan and develop to further solve these historic problems.”
Weber reaffirmed their support of the firefighters and fire department because firefighters, like veterans, serve others while acknowledging that the community deserves better fire service. Weber also wants to keep communication lines open while working towards a solution.
“The community would be better served with a fire department building on a site that would accommodate the current physical needs of the structure, not be restricted by the site restrictions on this site in downtown Brentwood, and allow for expansion to meet future needs.” said Weber. “We do not agree that trying to fit a square peg in a round hole is the correct approach. Brentwood is continuing to grow. We also do not agree with taking away 6.8 percent of the land from veterans to make this work, impacting the use of the remaining land, not consulting with veterans, and trying to make this an issue of firefighters versus veterans. That is not acceptable.”
Marine Corps League Commandant Donald Hester has made clear to extend offers to assist the county in locating a more suitable site for the fire station.
“As veterans, we are offering to collaborate with the county in finding a more appropriate location for the fire station, one that will have minimal impact on downtown businesses and events, while preserving the land dedicated to veterans one hundred years ago,” said Hester, also a veterans building board member. “We firmly advocate for a thorough and thoughtful approach to ensure that the fire station is situated in the most suitable spot from the beginning without taking shortcuts or taking the easy way out. Together, let us strive for a resolution that supports the fire district’s needs, honors our veterans, supports local businesses, and strengthens the bond within our community.”
Burgis said there have been misunderstandings, and the need for better communication, yet she remains optimistic that both parties can reach a quick resolution.
“I’ve asked not just a member of the Board of Supervisors, but a board of the fire department that they communicate with the veterans,” Burgis said. “I think it was not great communication, and I ask that we lean in and give some reassurance on that, and make sure there is adequate communication. I think the veterans need some certainty and know that they weren’t going to lose anything.”
Hill, an Army retiree, said he agrees with Burgis that better fire service is needed, adding that 10 percent of the Con Fire workforce is veterans.
“We appreciate veterans and we are them,” Hill said. “I think we could have done a better job keeping in touch with the veterans. We want to work with the community to get some the fire service they deserve. We are aware of the boundary issues. It is our hope and it seems apparent to us that are opportunities to find some agreeable compromises to where we could all peacefully coexist. We are agreeable to consider reasonable accommodations. We’re eager to find resolutions to this. But the property line issue we have to turn to the county because it is their property, and that needs to be worked out with the county. That’s a county issue.”
