The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will begin construction on the Countywide Guardrail Upgrade Project. The project consists of upgrading guardrails at three separate sites:
Vasco Road: Construction will begin on Wednesday, July 8. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 6:00 pm to 6:00 am, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will take place between Walnut Boulevard and the
Alameda County Line: Drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes during construction. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic.
Marsh Creek Road: Construction is expected to begin in late July 2020 or early August 2020. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm, barring unforeseen circumstances. Work will take place between the Clayton City limit and Camino Diablo. Drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes during construction. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic.
San Pablo Dam Road: Construction is expected to begin in late-August, 2020. The work will occur Monday through Friday, 8:00 am to 3:00 pm. Work will occur between the Richmond City limit and Bear Creek Road. Drivers should expect delays up to 15 minutes during construction. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic
Construction will be complete in mid-September 2020, barring unforeseen circumstances. Construction operations will be scheduled to minimize impacts to commute traffic. Expect delays up to 15 minutes during construction. Current shelter-in-place and social distancing protocol will be observed.
This project is funded by the Highway Safety Improvement Program (HSIP), East County Area of Benefit, and gas tax funds. More information for this project can be found at http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
