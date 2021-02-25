Contra Costa Superior Court will reopen to the public on Monday March 1. The reopening date is subject to change depending on COVID-19 conditions.
This release describes both general Court operations and procedures specific to various case types. Please read it carefully. Court websites linked below will be updated by Friday, February 26, to reflect these changes.
- Safety Requirements. Masks are required to enter any Court facility. Please follow all spacing/social distancing markers. Do not come to court if you are sick!
• Jury Trails/ Jury Service.
Jury trials will resume on March 1. Priority will be given to criminal, in-custody, time-not-waived matters.
- Jurors: If your report date is March 1, or later, you may be required to appear. Please follow the instructions on your summons.
If you are sick, exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, or are a high-risk individual (e.g., over 60 years of age, immunocompromised, etc.), the Court may excuse you from service upon proof. Please call 925-608-1000 and follow the prompts for Jury Services.
• Clerk's Offices.
- All clerk’s offices will be open to public access on March 1, with hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Expect long lines, limited access for social distancing, and extended wait times. The Court recommends using drop boxes for filing. Drop boxes will be available from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the following locations:
Civil: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
Criminal: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
Family: Main entrance of Spinetta Family Law building in Martinez.
Juvenile: Main entrance of the Walnut Creek Courthouse.
Probate: Main Street entrance of the Wakefield Taylor Courthouse in Martinez.
Pittsburg and Richmond courthouses: These drop boxes are available only for cases assigned for hearings at those locations.
- The Civil clerk’s office in Martinez will accept in-person filings from courier services only during the hours of 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. Thereafter, couriers may use the drop boxes.
• Court Records.
- Court Records will be open to public access on March 1, with hours of 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Records may also be ordered by mail as provided on our Criminal Records and Civil Records webpages. Forms requesting records may also be submitted via drop box at 1111 Ward St., Martinez.
- Criminal Records/Name Searches: These must be requested via mail or drop box only. These services will not be provided in-person until further notice.
• Remote Hearings. Many hearings will continue to be held via Zoom or CourtCall. For detailed instructions and links for Zoom/CourtCall, public access to audio streaming where available, and court calendars, please see our Court Calendar webpage.
• Specific Case Types. The procedures below begin March 1 unless otherwise noted.
- Criminal. Criminal proceedings will occur in-person unless otherwise noticed by the Court.
- Civil. The Civil department will continue to hear most matters via Zoom or CourtCall. Please see our Civil webpage for more information.
- Family. Family will continue to hear certain matters via Zoom. Information may be found on our Family Law webpage. Please see our Restraining Order for information regarding Domestic Violence Restraining Orders.
Specific Filing Windows. Domestic Violence Restraining Orders or Request for Emergency Ex Parte Orders may be filed between 8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. All other matters may be filed from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Phone hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
Family Law encourages filing by drop box (at the location above) or by mail. Include the relevant filing fee (no filing fee required for DVROs). Filings by mail should be sent to: Family Law, 751 Pine Street, Martinez, CA 94553. For return of documents, include a self-addressed stamped envelope of proper size with sufficient postage.
Family Law Facilitator’s Office. LiveChat assistance will be available Monday – Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., and Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
See the Facilitator's Office webpage for more information.
- Probate.
Dept. 15: Unless otherwise ordered by the Court in specific cases, hearings will be via CourtCall or Zoom only.
Dept. 30: Unless otherwise ordered by the Court in specific cases, Department 30 will be prepared to hear all matters either via CourtCall, Zoom, or in person. Parties may appear by any of those methods without prior notice to the Court.
Please see the Probate or Court Calendar webpage for more information on remote hearings.
- Landlord/Tenant. Procedures will vary by location and department.
Richmond (Dept. 54).
• Through March 8, these matters will be heard via Zoom. Please see our Unlawful Detainer page for more information.
• After March 8, matters will be heard pursuant to the Civil Emergency Local Rules. Among other things, the rules require that parties wishing to appear remotely (such as Zoom) make the request in writing and notify the other parties.
• The calendar will be called at 1:15 p.m. each court day.
• For safety, only parties and witnesses will be permitted to physically enter the courtroom.
Pittsburg and Martinez (Dept. 57). Unless otherwise noticed by the Court, these matters will be heard by Zoom through at least March 31. Please see our Unlawful Detainer page for more information.
- Small Claims. Procedures will vary by location and department.
Richmond (Dept. 54).
• Through March 8, these matters will be heard via Zoom. Please see our Small Claims page for more information.
• After March 8, matters will be heard pursuant to the Civil Emergency Local Rules. Among other things, the rules require that parties wishing to appear remotely (such as Zoom) must make the request in writing and notify the other parties.
• The calendar will be called at 1:15 p.m. each court day.
• For safety, only parties and witnesses will be permitted to physically enter the courtroom.
Pittsburg and Martinez (Dept. 57). Unless otherwise noticed by the Court, these matters will be heard by CourtCall or Zoom through at least March 31. Please see our Small Claims page for more information.
- Civil Restraining Orders. Procedures will vary by location and department.
Martinez (Dept. 57): Unless otherwise noticed by the Court, these matters will be heard by Zoom through at least March 31.
Pittsburg or Richmond (Dept. 54): Please contact the clerk in that location for hearing information.
Special procedures apply to temporary restraining orders. Please see our Restraining Order page for more information.
For Domestic Violence Restraining Orders, please see the “Family” section, above.
- Traffic. Procedures will vary by location and department.
- Pittsburg (Dept. 57). Unless otherwise noticed by the Court, Traffic matters in Dept. 57 will be heard by Zoom through at least March 31. Please see our Traffic page for more information. For unscheduled events, such as paying fines, please call the Traffic clerk at 925-608-1000 before entering the Zoom hearing.
Walnut Creek and Richmond (Dept. 54).
• Traffic trials will be limited to 10 per day.
• Arraignments also will be limited to 10 per day. Walkins who cannot be scheduled the same day will be scheduled for the next available date.
• Traffic trials may be held via Zoom upon request. The Court will reserve one date per month each in Walnut Creek and Richmond for Zoom trials.
• In Walnut Creek, traffic trials will be held at 8:30 a.m., arraignments at 9:30 a.m., and the proof calendar at 10:00 a.m.
• For Richmond, traffic trials will be held at 1:30 p.m. and arraignments at 2:00 p.m.
• For safety, only parties and witnesses will be permitted to physically enter the courtroom.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a constantly-changing situation. Please visit the Court website for the most updated information.
