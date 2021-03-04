As the county approaches one year since the implementation of the first shelter-in-place order related to the COVID-19 pandemic, indicators point to a continued easing of the pandemic’s impact.
In the coming weeks, Contra Costa County will, in all likelihood, qualify for a move to the less restrictive red tier in the state’s four-tiered Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Once in the red tier, restaurants, places of worship, and movie theaters can offer indoor services at 25% capacity or 100 people, whichever is fewer. Gyms will be able to operate indoors at 10% capacity.
Just two months ago, daily infection rates in the county were hitting record highs of 49.3 per 100,000 residents. The most recent figure reported by Contra Costa Health Services (CCHS) was 9.2 per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 21, an 81% reduction. Intensive care unit (ICU) utilization in the county inched toward 100% in early January, while on March 1 only 60% of ICU beds were occupied.
To qualify for the red tier, the daily infection rate must be less than or equal to 7.0. Additionally the positivity rate – which measures the percentage of COVID-19 tests that return a positive result – must be less than or equal to 8%. The county’s positivity rate is already much lower, reported at 3.4% as of Feb. 21.
Will Harper, CCHS communications and media relations specialist, attributes the trend reversal to a number of factors including residents being more careful, an increasing number of vaccinations and natural immunity resulting from the nearly 63,000 county residents confirmed to have been infected with the novel coronavirus.
“I highly encourage everyone who is able to take advantage of access to the vaccine,” said Brentwood Mayor Joel Bryant. “The sooner that we can all safely get back together as a community, the better it will be for all of our families and businesses. We truly are better together.”
The county experienced infection rate spikes in the summer and winter months, and there is some concern that limiting stay-at-home restrictions could lead to a spring wave. Harper confirmed that Contra Costa County has not seen any of the UK or South African variants.
“We have detected 85 cases of the so-called California variant, but we can’t say what role that variant may have played in the surge here,” he continued.
Earlier this week, Rochelle Walensky, director at the Centers for Disease Control, said that rolling back restrictions too soon could erase the improvements experienced so far this year. At a local level, Harper appeared cautiously optimistic that the county could stay ahead of the virus.
“We are concerned but wouldn’t say we expect another wave,” Harper said. “Around the U.S., the decline in cases has plateaued a bit and cases here in Contra Costa are declining at a somewhat slower rate than we saw in January. We’re in a race to vaccinate enough of the community to decisively beat down the virus. Until we reach that point, it’s important that people continue to do things like wear face coverings in public, avoid indoor gatherings and stay home if you’re sick.”
With vaccinations playing the key role in squashing the spread of COVID-19, CCHS reports that 24.5% of adults aged over 16 have received their first vaccine dose, and 11.1% have received their second. The county is nearly one-third of the way toward achieving its goal of administering one million doses by the Fourth of July.
However, there is some evidence that the county is struggling to ensure an equitable distribution of vaccine doses. Among the cities with the highest vaccination rates are: Walnut Creek (39.6%), Diablo (35.8%), Danville (33.5%) and Lafayette (31.9%). The cities with the five lowest vaccination rates are all in East County. They are: Antioch (14%), Oakley (13.5%), Bay Point (11.2%), Byron (11.2%) and Knightsen (5.3%). Brentwood’s vaccination rate is 19.1%, while Discovery Bay is (17.8%).
In a social-media post, Oakley city officials noted the low vaccination rates in their city and urged residents to get vaccinated.
“We encourage all of our residents to take the time to make this personal decision, at your own discretion, for your own benefit and in consultation with your personal doctor,” said Nancy Marquez, human resources director and assistant to the city manager for the City of Oakley. “It’s one action those now eligible can take to further our collective return to normalcy.”
For more information on vaccination eligibility, visit myturn.ca.gov.
