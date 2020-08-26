The City of Brentwood and the Brentwood Chamber of Commerce are partnering to provide Brentwood businesses “Back to Business” Covid-19 safety kits. The purpose of these kits is to help Brentwood businesses re-open their doors safely for both customers and business staff. The kits will include masks, gloves, hand sanitizer, thermometer, and posters and floor graphics. This is a priority of the City Council to help our businesses wherever possible during this challenging time.
Funding for these kits in the amount of $212,000.00 has been approved by the City Council with reimbursement provided through the CARES Act. The CARES Act was approved by Congress to provide funding to local governments to assist with responding to the COVID-19 outbreak. The State of California shared its funds with all cities in California (most were too small to receive direct Federal Funding). The funds can only be used to cover costs incurred to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
Providing these kits to businesses helps eliminate that expense for business owners already impacted by the COVID-19 shut down. The kits may also help them open in some fashion sooner, rather than later.
The kits will be available in the next couple of weeks. Be on the lookout for details coming soon from the City of Brentwood.
