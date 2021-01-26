The Antioch Chamber of Commerce conducted a COVID-19 Small Business Impact Survey to assess the needs in the community and the effects of the coronavirus community restrictions on the future of business owners and their families.
The survey asked three questions: What assistance would be helpful to your business? (Financial 82.5%, Educational 7.5%, Legal 13.7%, Reduced Restrictions 42.5%); How has your gross sales been impacted? (Gross sales are up 5.0%, There has been no change in gross sales 5.0%, Gross sales are slightly down 13.7%, Gross sales are drastically down 62.5%, I closed my business 13.7%); What is your business outlook for 2021? (No Change 63.7%, Relocate the business 6.2%, Expand the business 15.0%, Close the business 15.0%).
The Antioch Chamber is concerned that 75% of the city’s businesses have closed or seen drastic reductions in sales and that up to 21% of the businesses will not reopen in the future.
For more information, visit www.antiochchamber.com.
