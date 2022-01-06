Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: January 6, 2022 @ 7:10 pm
Uodate, 3 p.m: The City of Oakley has announced that due to high demand all COVID test kits have been given out and the event coordinator has had to shut the event down earlier than anticipated.
The distribution of free COVID-19 test kits at the Oakley Recreation Center on O'Hara Avenue has backed up traffic in the area, according to the Oakley Police Department.
Motorists are currently backed up on O’Hara Avenue down to Laurel Road and down Laurel Road to the ball fields, police said in a statement released Thursday at 1 p.m..
The distribution at the Oakley Recreation Center, 1250 O'Hara Ave., was expected to run from 1 to 4 p.m.
Motorists are advised to plan their routes accordingly and exercise caution and road awareness in the area, police said.
The distribution is limited to two test kits per family, with each kit including two tests.
