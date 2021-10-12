Sorry, an error occurred.
Daily news updates delivered at 6:00 a.m. keep you connected to your community.
The digital version of your hometown weekly newspaper delivered Thursday at 5:00 p.m. Watch videos on the page, link to advertiser websites, and view slideshows!
Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
A receipt was sent to your email.
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 45F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: October 12, 2021 @ 9:57 pm
Photo by Janet Perriera
Fire crews are currently fighting a fire in the area of Nicholas Court in Brentwood.
-Check back for updates
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
thepress.net
Now, more than ever, our community needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution.
Subscribe for as little as $20 a year!
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.