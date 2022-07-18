Update (4:15 p.m.): Crews have stopped forward progress of the fire at 30 acres. All structures are protected, according to ConFire on Twitter.
Firefighters are currently battling a vegetation fire near Deer Valley and Marsh Creek Road.
The fire has burned an estimated 15 acres as of 3:45 p.m., according to CalFire.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area.
-check back for updates.
