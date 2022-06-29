UPDATE 6:30 P.M.
A two-alarm vegetation fire on East 18th Street in Antioch spread to a vacant structure that was part of a former driving range around 2:10 p.m. today, June 29.
The fire was roughly 2 acres in size, authorities said.
Contra Costa and East Contra Costa Fire Protection District crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to the neighboring businesses and Evangelho Vineyards, a certified historic vineyard.
Crews were on scene for about two hours. No firefighters or civilians were injured, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A two-alarm vegetation fire in Antioch has led to the closure of westbound E. 18th Street after the fire spread to a mobile structure on E. 18th Street and Vineyard Drive.
Check back for updates
