Update (8:45 p.m.)
The fire is contained, CAL FIRE announced at about 7:45 p.m. The fire burned 45 acres. All roads in the area have reopened.
A vegetation fire ignited in the area of Marsh Creek Road and Walnut Boulevard around 12:45 p.m, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Crews have closed Marsh Creek Road, from Vasco Road to Walnut Avenue, around 12:45 p.m. to deal with the blaze.
As of 2:15 p.m., the fire had burned 45 acres and was 10 percent contained. No structures are threatened, according to the CHP.
This fire is near where one ignited in the afternoon of June 9. The June 9 blaze burned about 200 acres before crews declared it contained on June 10.
