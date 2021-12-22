The Contra Costa County Public Works Department will remove trees along the 14460-14500 Block of Byron Highway, near the intersection of Byron Highway and Byer Road in Byron on Wednesday, Dec. 22 and Thursday, Dec. 23, county officials said.
The work will occur from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting,
Traffic control measures will safely direct pedestrians and vehicles through the work area, county officials said. Drivers may experience some delays and may want to consider alternative routes during this period, officials said.
The trees are being removed in preparation of safety improvements along 2,000 feet of Byron Highway, starting from 500 feet south of the Byer Road intersection to Hoffman Lane to the north. The work will include: Installation of a left-turn pocket at Byer Road; installation of a two-way left-turn lane; and wider paved shoulders.
The west side of Byron Highway will be widened about 10 feet to allow for the left-turn pocket and two-way left-turn lane. The existing pavement striping will be revised to accommodate 6-foot wide paved shoulders on both sides of the roadway, 12-foot wide travel lanes and a 12-foot wide two-way left-turn lane/left-turn pocket. The work is scheduled for the summer. To learn more about the future improvements, visit www.contracosta.ca.gov/7687/Byron-Hwy-at-Byer-Road-Safety-Improvements.
