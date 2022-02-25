Parents of Ron Nunn Elementary School students received an email from Brentwood Union School District superintendent Dana Eaton on Feb. 22 following an incident that occurred that morning involving a crossing guard and group of protesters.
“As students were arriving at school, a group of protestors were near the intersection of Central and Rose Brook Terrace,” Eaton wrote. “A Ron Nunn School Crossing Guard, who wears a hijab, was crossing students, when the statement ‘This is not the Taliban, this is America, take off your mask’ was directed at her multiple times.”
A hijab is a head covering worn in public by some Muslim women.
The incident was reported to the School Resource Officer later that morning, according to Eaton. On Feb. 23, Brentwood Police Lt. Mark Louwerens confirmed that the department was aware of the incident and is investigating it. However, the incident was not believed to be criminal at the time, Louwerens said.
“I am devastated for our dedicated crossing guard who had to endure that speech this morning,” Eaton’s letter continued. “I am very concerned that multiple students heard the same hate speech on their way to school and wanted to alert parents.”
Eaton’s letter to parents concluded with an apology to the crossing guard, as well as to students who witnessed the incident, and offered counseling to those who may need it.
This protest comes in the wake of a series of similar protests regarding face coverings at multiple Brentwood locations, such as Bristow Middle School and the Brentwood Union School District office on Feb. 18.
Mask mandates have been at the center of conflicts between local school districts and protesters in recent months. Those who oppose requiring students to wear face coverings have voiced public comments at school board meetings arguing that the districts lack the authority to enforce these policies while the districts argue that they are in compliance with state mandates.
Although state indoor mask mandates expired on Feb. 15, this does not apply to schools, according to a Feb. 7 California Department of Public Health press release.
“The California Department of Public Health has not yet made any changes to the guidance for K-12 schools,” Eaton had said following the change to universal mask policies. “We are hearing there are changes coming, but have no idea when.”
The Brentwood Unified School District, as well as the other local school districts, has been advised by its attorney to follow state guidelines on masking in order to avoid “potential criminal and tort liability,” according to an August letter from the school district’s attorney.
“At this time, we recommend compliance with the [California Department of Public Health] guidance to avoid the potential for liability,” the letter reads in part. “The CDPH mask guidance is a legal mandate...California’s Emergency Services Act states that the governor may make orders to carry out the act, and that those orders ‘shall have the force and effect of law.’”
No plan has been announced by the state regarding a change to mask mandates in schools.
