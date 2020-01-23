A ransomware attack forced the Contra Costa County Library to take nearly all of its servers offline on Friday, Jan. 3.
All 26 library locations and the Martinez Library Administration office were affected, and things still aren’t back to normal.
Susan Shiu, public information officer for the county, said many details are still considered sensitive information as the investigation into the attack is ongoing.
“I can tell you that we are working with state and federal resources, cyber security experts have been on site working with us and we continue to investigate and to restore our services and systems,” Shiu said.
Brooke Converse is the public information officer for the library. She noted most systems are back up and running, except for three.
“We can say that our Wi-Fi and our public printing are not back up at every single branch yet, and we have a list of which branches have it back on our website, and we are just adding to that as each one is brought back online,” Converse said. “Other services that are still impacted are your ability to log on to your library account online and put books on hold.”
Public Wi-Fi and printing have been restored at the Brentwood library branch, but not the Oakley branch. All locations are open during regular scheduled hours, and material can be checked out and returned as normal.
The press release issued by the library immediately following the attack ensured customers there was no evidence of personal patron data being compromised.
Ransomware works in many ways. Generally, it is a type of malware from cryptovirology that threatens to publish its victim’s data or block access to it unless a ransom is paid.
For more information on what services were affected and where public printing and Wi-Fi are available, visit ccclib.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.