A driver escaped serious injury in what was nearly a head-on collision on East Cypress Road in Oakley, Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 2.
According to Oakley police who responded to the incident, the driver of a white Dodge Ram pickup truck headed east swerved into oncoming traffic and sideswiped a white Toyota sedan causing heavy damage and trapping the Toyota driver in the vehicle. The driver of the Dodge was reportedly forced to swerve when another vehicle going east stopped suddenly.
East Contra Costa Fire Protection District Engine 53 arrived from Oakley and extricated the driver from the Toyota. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital with only minor injuries.
An air ambulance was initially dispatched to the incident that took place about a half mile east of the intersection with Bethel Island Road, but it was canceled due to the minor nature of the driver’s injuries.
Traffic along Cypress Road was stopped in both directions while the accident scene was active.
