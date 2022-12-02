featured
D.A. doesn't file murder charges in Antioch gas station shooting
- Staff reports
-
- Updated
- 0
The Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office declined to file murder charges in a shooting incident at a Chevron station in Antioch on Nov. 26.
Antioch police arrested Ronald Jackson Jr. in this incident and presented its part of the case to the District Attorney’s Office. Consequently, he has been charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, and a firearm enhancement.
District Attorney Diana Becton stated in a press release the choice "is based solely on a legal and factual determination — and not an elective, optional, or discretionary one. It was based upon an established law that clearly states a person cannot pursue another to retrieve stolen property once the threat of bodily injury or harm to the victim has subsided."
