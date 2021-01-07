Governor Gavin Newsom selected Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton to serve on the California Victim Compensation Board (CalVCB) as the sole public member of the three-member board.
“I am proud to join the Victim Compensation Board to ensure victims of crime and their families are compensated and protected,” said DA Diana Becton. “I will bring my decades of legal and management experience to aid the Board and victims.”
Before becoming the district attorney in 2017, DA Becton served as a Contra Costa County Superior Court Judge for 22 years, including one term as the presiding judge.
