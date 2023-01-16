The use of force by Antioch Police in the 2021 in-custody death of Arturo Gomez was determined to be lawful according to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office
Gomez, 33, called 911 on Feb. 24, 2021 claiming his phone had been hacked. Police determined Gomez had been arguing with his Lyft driver and got ahold of the driver’s phone to see his destination, according to a press release.
According to police, the Lyft driver exited the vehicle as he became fearful of Gomez and Gomez climbed into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive off. The attempt failed as the Lyft driver had taken the keys prior to Gomez attempting to drive away. Gomez then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.
Gomez was found on a cell phone at Lone Tree Way and Rockridge Drive and as an officer approached him, he backed away saying “You’re a fake cop” to the officer. A foot chase between Gomez and the officers where he eventually ran into traffic on Lone Tree Way.
Gomez tripped and fell on James Donlon Boulevard where an officer ordered him to stay on the ground. That order was ignored. Then, Gomez was tased multiple times and shortly after he was handcuffed and detained, he became unresponsive. Officers performed life-saving measures while emergency personnel were called to the incident. Gomez later died at a local hospital.
An autopsy performed on Feb. 25, 2021 determined that Gomez has 910 nanograms of methamphetamine and 54 nanograms of amphetamine in his blood. His cause of death was determined as “asphyxia and cardiac arrest while in a prone position during a struggle with police after being tased while under the influence of methamphetamine” the press release stated.
A jury reached a unanimous verdict that the in-custody death was ruled an accident during a coroner’s inquest April 29, 2022. The DA’s office stated that it will take no further action regarding the in-custody death of Arturo Gomez.
The report of the in-custody death of Gomez was released Friday, Jan. 13. The report is part of a Contra Costa County protocol to investigate incidents where police officers or civilians are shot or die during an encounter with law enforcement. These cases are independently investigated by the DA’s office and provide the public with a report that reveals their legal analysis and charging decision, according to a press release.
