DA rules no criminal conduct in Antioch man’s death

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 2 found no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch police during an encounter that led to the death of Antioch resident Angelo Quinto in December 2020.
The report was part of the county’s protocol for investigating incidents when civilians or officers are shot or die during an encounter with law enforcement, according to a Sept. 2 press release by the DA’s office. As part of the attempt to determine potential criminal liability in law enforcement-involved deaths, the DA’s office must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the death was not justified.
“Analysis determined the Antioch Police officers engaged with Quinto in a manner that was lawful and objectively reasonable under the circumstance,” the press release states. “Moreover, the report notes that the officers utilized reasonable force during their contact with Quinto.”
Police had contacted Quinto, 30, after a 911 call was placed by his sister on the evening of Dec. 23, 2020, according to the DA’s office. She requested help from law enforcement after Quinto allegedly attacked his mother and began to behave in a way that was “erratic” and “physically aggressive.”
When officers responded to the scene, they separated Quinto from his mother, according to the press release. During the incident, one officer “kneeled and placed one knee on Quinto’s shoulder to handcuff him” while another officer restrained his legs. This was the only force used, the DA said.
“While one officer went to his patrol vehicle to get the needed paperwork, emergency medical crews arrived on the scene,” the press release states. “They rolled Angelo over and noticed he was unconscious, his face was purple in color, and there was blood on the floor and his face. The officers did not strike Quinto in any way, and the autopsy revealed bite marks to Quinto’s inner cheek and tongue. Life-saving measures were administered, and Quinto was transported to a hospital in Antioch -- where he died on December 26.”
A Dec. 28 autopsy performed by the Coroner’s Office determined Quinto’s cause of death to be Excited Delirium Syndrome, according to the coroner’s report. The syndrome is sudden symptoms of bizarre and/or aggression, shouting, paranoia, panic, violence toward others, unexpected physical strength and hyperthermia, according to the National Institutes of Health website.
An independent autopsy commissioned by Quinto’s family determined the cause of death to be restraint asphyxiation, the DA’s office said, adding that the independent autopsy was done by Dr. Ikechi Ogan, a forensic pathologist in Fairfield.
Quinto’s family had previously lobbied for Assembly Bill 1608, which failed to make it through the state Senate on Aug. 29. The bill would have separated the coroner’s office and sheriff’s department in California counties, according to the American Civil Liberties Union. Of the 58 counties in the state, 48 do not have a coroner’s office that is separate from their sheriff’s department, leading to concerns regarding transparency or conflict of interest, the ACLU said.
The DA’s office disputes the findings of the privately-commissioned autopsy in their press release by stating that the initial examination of Quinto’s body showed no bone fractures or damage to his larynx and trachea.
“After reviewing the evidence, the method of restraining Angelo Quinto by Antioch Police officers on December 23rd was objectively reasonable under the totality of the circumstances,” the DA’s Office concludes in the Sept. 2 statement. “Therefore, when applying the applicable law and the California District Attorney’s Uniform Crime Charging Standards, there is no evidence of a criminal offense committed by the Antioch Police officers involved in restraining Angelo Quinto.”
The DA’s office has said it will take no further action in the case.
On Sept. 4, Quinto’s family posted on social media that they would be “calling on CA Attorney General Rob Bonta to conduct an independent, impartial, and thorough investigation into Angelo’s death.”
