DA rules no criminal conduct in Antioch man’s death

Photo courtesy of John Burris Law Offices

Angelo Quinto’s death at the hands of Antioch police was ruled “lawful and objectively reasonable,” according to the county District Attorney’s office.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office on Sept. 2 found no evidence of criminal offense by Antioch police during an encounter that led to the death of Antioch resident Angelo Quinto in December 2020.

The report was part of the county’s protocol for investigating incidents when civilians or officers are shot or die during an encounter with law enforcement, according to a Sept. 2 press release by the DA’s office. As part of the attempt to determine potential criminal liability in law enforcement-involved deaths, the DA’s office must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the death was not justified.

“Analysis determined the Antioch Police officers engaged with Quinto in a manner that was lawful and objectively reasonable under the circumstance,” the press release states. “Moreover, the report notes that the officers utilized reasonable force during their contact with Quinto.”

