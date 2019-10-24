Brentwood’s Dainty Center has been purchased by Dominion Life Christian Center and is slated to become a church and Christian school, says founding pastor Isaac Segun-Abugan.
Dominion Life Christian Center (DLCC) is headquartered in San Ramon, with churches in Stockton and San Jose, and Segun-Abugan says the church is looking forward to expanding to Brentwood — a plan that’s been in the works for a couple years.
“We are trying to spread,” he said. “We have a lot of followers and a lot of partners.”
DLCC is a Pentecostal Christian church incorporated in April 2005. Segun-Abugan relies on a number of associate pastors, one of whom he will send to the Brentwood church when it opens.
Segun-Abugan says he’s had his eye on the Dainty Center location for quite some time, and it was just a matter of the timing ending up right. He thinks it’s a great site for both a church as well as a school.
The school — which will be a Christian elementary school, as well as a daycare called Lighthouse Academy — will be the first for DLCC, and Segun-Abugan says the plan is to incorporate before- and after-school programs.
“We’re going to run a fantastic program, a fantastic Christian education system,” he said. “We are here to empower the children that will change the world.”
Segun-Abugan said plans for the church and school are just in the beginning stages, but they’re working around the clock to get things going, and they hope to be up and running by sometime next year.
He said he hopes to meet Adrienne and Shawn Guinn, the former Dainty Center owners, at some point.
“We are going to build on and complement what they have done,” Segun-Abugan said. “We know Brentwood will love this place again.”
On Saturday, Nov. 2, there will be a dedication ceremony at the center, 1265 Dainty Avenue, in Brentwood, at 5 p.m., hosted by Segun-Abugan, along with his wife, pastor Ibukun Segun-Abugan, and guest minister Toye Ademola. For more information, email brentwood@dominionlife.org, visit www.dominionlife.org or call 925-217-2600.
