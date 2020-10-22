Dalton running for Liberty school board

I am Christina Dalton, and I am running for Trustee of the Liberty Union High School District (LUHSD) Board.
In my years in education, my goal has always been to provide students with skills and knowledge that can transition to any field and to careers they may not even exist today but will be needed in 10 to 20 years. From my conversations with college representatives, to discussions with the trades and companies, students need to have solid transition skills and a strong work ethic to be ready for their future. The typical high school graduate can look at six to eight different careers throughout their working life.
I believe in more than just equity. I believe in empowerment so that the students of today can make powerful and needed decisions for tomorrow. I want them competitive for college, but I also want them to have options for training in high school if their goal is to enter the working world or military right after high school.
The colleges and the community need to work together with the district to bring down the walls and open opportunities at every level. Not one box fits all. I value college, and for those students who want to start a college education while they are in high school, that opportunity needs to be provided. For students who want to explore and learn about their career in various professions, I want to see those options expanded. I believe my experiences, especially the 20 years I invested in the LUHSD to include my children being graduates of this district, brings value to a great district to move us toward the future, no matter what that future and its challenges may entail.
I humbly ask for your vote to open up doors for our students and their choices. Thank you for your support.
– Submitted by Christina Dalton
