The dead bird, a California scrub-jay, was picked up in Brentwood, while the mosquitoes were collected from a trap in Discovery Bay.
The findings mean that one dead bird and five groups of mosquitoes have now tested positive for WNV so far this year in Contra Costa County.
Certain birds carry WNV. Mosquitoes can become infected by biting an infected bird, then spreading the virus by biting another bird or person.
There have been 73 people West Nile virus diagnoses in Contra Costa County since 2005. Two people died from the disease in 2006.
To reduce the risk of transmission of WNV, the district recommends Contra Costa County residents to report dead birds, as they are often the first sign of a WNV outbreak in a particular location.
“Because infected mosquitoes can spread West Nile virus to people through a single mosquito bite, it's important that Contra Costa County residents take precautions to avoid mosquito bites, particularly over this holiday weekend when many people will be enjoying holiday events outdoors,” said Steve Schutz, scientific program manager. “And historically, we see the highest risk of human cases in late August and September. To reduce the risk, use an effective insect repellent when outdoors, particularly just before and after sunrise and sunset. Wear long-sleeve shirts and long pants to avoid areas of exposed skin that can be bitten. And avoid being outdoors where mosquitoes are present.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents have been proven safe and effective when used as directed. The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District recommends using EPA-registered insect repellents with one of the following active ingredients: DEET, Picaridin or Oil of Lemon Eucalyptus.
The Contra Costa Mosquito and Vector Control District officials remind all insect repellent users to follow the instructions on product labels.
Contra Costa County residents are encouraged to report dead birds by phone at 877- WNV-BIRD (968-2473) or online here.
County residents can also request mosquito treatment service for residential properties by calling 925-685-9301.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.
