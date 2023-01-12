The Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff has released the identity of the Martinez Detention Facility inmate who died on Jan. 3.
Antioch resident Brian Pence Jr., 31, was arrested by Antioch police on Dec. 31 on suspicion of misdemeanor spousal battery, according to a Jan. 3 press release by the Office of the Sheriff. His cause of death is still pending, according to Jimmy Lee, the public information officer for the organization.
“Deputies conducted a room check and observed no movement from the inmate,” the Jan. 3 release states. “Deputies made entry and called for jail medical staff to respond. Life-saving measures were attempted by deputies, medical staff and paramedics. He was later pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no immediate signs of trauma or anything suspicious.”
