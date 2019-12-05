The Brentwood Regional Community Chest (BRCC) will bring the community together this month to serve those in need in Brentwood, Byron, Discovery Bay, Knightsen and Bethel Island.
The nonprofit’s work depends on the generosity and support of individuals, families and businesses to collect holiday dinners, canned food and presents for local families in need.
“It’s a community effort,” said BRCC Co-President Dana Eaton. “It’s all about supporting local people in need.”
Barrels and bins have been placed at schools and local businesses to collect non-perishable food and new toys to distribute. Volunteers are needed to help pack donations on Friday, Dec. 20, from 4 to 9 p.m. and distribute to families on Saturday, Dec. 21, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.
The last date for families to sign up to receive a basket is Tuesday, Dec. 10. Those interested should come to the Brentwood Senior Center, 193 Griffith Lane, from 4 to 5 p.m. with valid identification (driver’s license or ID card) and proof of residency (utility, water or garbage bill). For additional questions, call Lill Pierce at 925-813-1320 or visit www.brcchest.org.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.