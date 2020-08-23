Brentwood, CA (94513)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy this evening. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph.