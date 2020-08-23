Cal Fire officials have declared the Deer Zone Fire 100% contained.
Touched off by lightning last Sunday morning, Aug. 16, the Deer Zone Fire included four separate incidents – the Briones, Marsh, Palm and Round fires – that, according to Cal Fire, burned 3,294 acres in the vicinity of Round Valley Regional Preserve in unincorporated Brentwood.
Erratic fire behavior in the Deer Zone Fire prompted emergency evacuations of residents along Marsh Creek Road and in Morgan Territory Sunday evening, Aug. 16. Evacuation centers were established in Brentwood and Clayton. Approximately 25 residents checked in at the Brentwood center and the American Red Cross secured hotel accommodations for all evacuees by early Monday morning. The evacuation order was subsequently lifted Wednesday evening, Aug. 19.
Cal Fire managed the Deer Fire Zone as part of the Santa Clara Unit (SCU) Lightning Complex. The complex initially included 20 fires burning across Alameda, Contra Costa, San Joaquin, Santa Clara and Stanislaus counties. Cal Fire stated that the incidents have merged into two major fires. At nearly 340,000 acres as of Sunday, Aug. 23, it is now being reported as the third largest wildfire in California history.
More than 1,200 personnel are attached to the incident. So far, there have been four reported injuries and five structures have been destroyed. The complex is 10% contained.
Red flag warnings returned to much of Northern California Sunday morning indicating favorable conditions for wildfire through 5 p.m Monday. High, gusty winds and more dry lightning are possible during this time. Air quality is low and residents are advised to avoid outdoor activities and keep windows closed.
