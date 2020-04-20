For 10 years, the Delta Christian Community Food Pantry (DCCFP) has filled the kitchens and hearts of the needy in Byron, Knightsen and Bethel Island.
During the current pandemic, conditions have somewhat changed the look of the pantry, but volunteers and donations are still coming in to help anyone who asks.
“Now we are putting the food in bags, because now we have to give it out in bags to minimize contact during this awful time,” said Jenny Rodrigues, volunteer and coordinator. “We are supplying our own masks, and some have been donated. One of my recipients made me a beautiful fabric mask last week.”
Karen Randle, one of the founders of the DCCFP, said the pantry began as a joint effort between three area churches. While each church had small stockpiles of food to help those in need, there was no handout schedule or organization to it. After the housing market crashed, she saw members of her community suffering and wanted to do something to ease the pain.
“I met with St. Anne’s Catholic Church, Byron United Methodist Church, and Delta Presbyterian Church,” Randle said. “More and more people were coming to get food, so we said, ‘let’s create a food pantry together.’”
Despite fears surrounding COVID-19, Randle, Rodrigues and many others still show up each week to package and deliver bags of food. While volunteers have always washed their hands, they are now exercising extreme caution, wearing gloves and masks and maintaining the recommended distance of six feet around each person while they work. They have also changed the way food is handed out.
“Since all this started going on, we have people drive through to get their food,” Randle explained. “We will have three or four tables set up with food, the people drive through, we put stuff in their trunks, and they drive on out.”
Randle said the new system is working well to keep distance between volunteers and recipients, and everyone is complying cheerfully.
With many people out of work or on reduced incomes, requests for food have gone up and so have costs. Prior to the shelter-in-place orders issued in March, the pantry handed out approximately 100 bags of food each week. Since the orders went into effect, they are up to 150 bags each week.
On Mondays, the group packages food for delivery on Tuesday to Byron, Knightsen and Bethel Island. After the packing is complete, Randle begins to prepare for the following week, taking stock of what is on hand and placing an order with Contra Costa Food Bank. Whatever she cannot get from the food bank, she fills in with purchases made from donated funds.
“I heard on the news there’s 17 million people going to food pantries right now, and I know that our numbers are just going to climb,” Randle said. “It takes a village to care for a village. This is done through many, many people, and I am thankful for each and every one of our volunteers. Every Monday and Tuesday they are here, and they are joyful and polite and kind to our clients.”
To donate money or food to the DCCFP or to volunteer, contact Randle at 925-642-1527.
Food is distributed on Tuesday mornings in three locations: 9 a.m., at Byron United Methodist Church, 14671 Byron Highway, Byron; 10 a.m., on the corner adjacent to the fire station on A Street in Knightsen; and 11 a.m., in the parking lot of the Covenant Church, 6080 Bethel Island Road, Bethel Island. No income statement or religious preference is required to receive food.
