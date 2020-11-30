The Delta Cinema in downtown Brentwood has launched a new take-home concession event to accommodate customers during the current state and local COVID-19 closures. Contra Costa County moved into the most restrictive tier of purple, last week.
During this temporary closure period, The Delta Cinema will be hosting take-home concession events every Friday and Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. These take-home events will offer discounted concessions for family movie nights at home and allows the cinema to provide employment for staff members.
"Our cinemas have been placed on pause in compliance with state and local health response to COVID-19,” said Paul Gunsky, second-generation owner of CineLux Theatres. “We were preparing the Delta for private screenings and family-friendly first run holiday films just as the county was placed back in the purple tier. We do look forward to reopening soon.”
For more details and updates, visit CineLuxTheatres.com and follow CineLuxTheatres on Facebook and Instagram.
