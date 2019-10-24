Delta Diablo Detachment 1155 Marine Corps League will hold its Marine Corps Birthday Ball Saturday, Nov. 9, at Smith’s Landing in Antioch.
All military personnel, veterans and guests are invited to attend in honor of the Marine Corps’ 244th birthday. The event will include dinner, hors d’oeuvres, music, dancing and camaraderie, along with a host of traditions — including the cake-cutting ceremony, during which the first piece of cake is presented to the guest of honor, and the second piece of cake is presented to the oldest Marine present, signifying honor and respect, accorded to experience and seniority. Then, the oldest Marine will pass it on to the youngest Marine, signifying the passing of experience and knowledge from the old to the young.
“For us, this is a tradition that started when we were in the military,” said Delta Diablo Detachment Commandant Don Hester. “It’s a ceremony that’s adhering to tradition. Tradition is one of the most valuable aspects that we have.”
The ceremony will also include a reading of Lt. Gen. John Lejeune’s birthday proclamation and the current commandant’s message.
Hester, a veteran of the Marine Corps Reserves, who served from 1991-98, said he enjoys the togetherness at these events — a continuation of what many servicemembers enjoyed during their time in the military.
“It’s all about camaraderie,” he said. “Even when I’m out in public, if I’m wearing a Marines shirt, a fellow Marine can strike up a conversation and it’s like we’ve been friends for years.”
Delta Diablo Detachment 1155 Marine Corps League is an all-volunteer group that, despite its name, does not provide services only to Marines. Based in Brentwood, the group provides various services to veterans throughout East County, including color guard and honor guard for military personnel who have died.
“We work closely with the Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion in trying to support veterans in the community,” Hester said.
Monthly meetings are held at Brentwood’s Veterans Memorial Hall, at which veterans are encouraged to talk about difficult situations and share experiences from their time in service. It can be helpful to know there are other people out there who have experienced something similar, Hester said.
The group also partners with a veteran service officer who helps veterans understand and access Veterans Affairs benefits to which they’re entitled.
They collect “Christmas in July” gift bags to distribute to patients at the Veterans Affairs clinic in Martinez, including hats to represent veterans’ specific service branches, games, nice socks and toiletries.
Delta Diablo Detachment’s Marine Corps ball will take place at Smith’s Landing Seafood Grill, 1 Marina Plaza in Antioch, Saturday, Nov. 9. Cocktails start at 6 p.m., and the ceremony begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $55. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.bit.ly/marinecorpsbirthdayball or call 925-338-1775.
For more information about the Delta Diablo Detachment 1155 Marine Corps League, visit www.mcl1155.org.
