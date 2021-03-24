The Delta Protection Commission is advised by a Delta Protection Advisory Committee (DPAC), a 15 member volunteer body consisting of representatives of diverse interests within the Delta. Members are appointed by the Commission to a three year term and may be re-appointed. DPAC generally meets five to six times a year. Currently, meetings are held virtually via Zoom but may resume in Walnut Grove as COVID-19 protocols are lifted. The Commission strives for diversity in representation on DPAC, including geographic diversity throughout the entire Delta region.
We are seeking applications from individuals to serve on DPAC representing the following categories:
- Delta Business Representative
- Delta Agriculture Representative
- Delta Recreation Representative
- Delta NGO Habitat/Conservation Representative
- State Agency Representative
The application form is available as a PDF. For more information on the Delta Protection Advisory Committee, please see the DPAC Charter (PDF). Applications are due by close of business on April 23. The Commission is anticipated to consider the appointments at its May 20 meeting.
