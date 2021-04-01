Vision 2030 is the Delta Protection Commission’s strategic plan. Adopted by a vote of the commission in 2015, commission staff and the Delta Protection Advisory Committee have been reviewing Vision 2030 strategic theme objectives over the past several months. Strategic theme objectives provide high-level direction to Delta Protection Commission staff about its work and form the basis of commission work plans.
Commission staff have proposed a series of revisions to the Vision 2030 strategic theme objectives that are intended to address the following:
- Remove items that have been accomplished (examples include the Delta National Heritage Area designation and achieving permanent status for the Delta Levees Subventions Program)
- Adding new objectives to address challenges now deemed strategic (promoting agricultural uses that reduce or eliminate peat soil subsidence; Delta-region broadband deficiencies; Delta waterway channel dredging; commission collaboration on social science research)
- Revising or removing objectives that are no longer seen as strategic
- Editing changes to improve readability and comprehension
Commission staff seek input from interested Delta stakeholders about these proposed changes. Those wishing to provide comments are asked to review the proposed redline changes (Word Doc) to the existing Vision 2030 strategic theme objectives. Margin comments in the document provide the rationale for substantive changes.
Please submit comments no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, April 30 by emailing submit@delta.ca.gov. Questions about Vision 2030 and proposed changes may be sent to erik.vink@delta.ca.gov.
