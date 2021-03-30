The Delta Stewardship Council (council) announced the hiring of Ryan Stanbra, the council’s legislative and policy advisor, to the key post of chief deputy executive officer.
“Ryan has been my trusted advisor for nearly six years,” said Executive Officer Jessica R. Pearson. “I’m excited to work with him in this new leadership role as our agency works to implement a comprehensive management plan for the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta that furthers the state’s coequal goals of water supply reliability and ecosystem restoration, all in a manner that protects the Delta as an evolving place where people live, work, and recreate.”
Appointed by Governor Brown in 2015, Ryan joined the council in the role of legislative and policy advisor. He has played a pivotal role in advising on critical council initiatives like implementation of reduced reliance on the Delta, interagency coordination and outreach for the Delta Levees Investment Strategy, increasing funding for critical science investments, and more. He has served in the acting chief deputy executive officer role since January.
Prior to his work at the council, Ryan held positions at the California Department of Resources, Recycling, and Recovery (Calrecycle), including senior legislative analyst, chief legislative consultant and acting legislative director. He started his professional career as a legislative intern with Sacramento lobbying firm Shaw/Yoder (now Shaw, Yoder, Antwih, Schmelzer, and Lange).
“As a lifelong Sacramentan, I am excited to continue serving the people of this state as the council’s chief deputy executive officer in support of furthering the coequal goals for the Delta,” he said.
To learn more about Ryan, please visit the council’s executive team web page.
About the Council:
- Created by the California Legislature in 2009, the Delta Stewardship Council is composed of members who represent different parts of the state and offer diverse expertise in fields such as agriculture, science, environmental issues, and public service. Of the seven, four are appointed by the Governor, one each by the Senate and Assembly, and the seventh is the chair of the Delta Protection Commission. For more information visit the Council’s website (deltacouncil.ca.gov).
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.