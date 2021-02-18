Climate change is impacting the whole Earth, including the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. There are some big challenges ahead as the region changes over the next 30 years. In order to adapt to a world with increased flooding, drought, wildfire and intense heat, we need to start by understanding what’s going on. But where to begin?
The Delta Stewardship Council is hosting a climate resilience scavenger hunt as part of its Delta Adapts initiative. Tackle the list of activities to explore how climate change affects the community and what can be done about it. Now through Feb. 26, participants can complete as many activities as possible and submit their findings online.
Find the scavenger hunt and more about the Delta Adapts initiative at https://deltacouncil.ca.gov/delta-plan/climate-change.
