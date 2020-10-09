The California Department of Water Resources (DWR) recently launched an environmental justice community survey to gather input to inform Delta Conveyance Project planning.
The survey, entitled, “Your Delta, Your Voice,” seeks direct input from communities that may be disproportionately affected by the proposed project. Specifically, DWR is seeking direct feedback from the people who live, work, recreate, raise families, run businesses, grow crops, worship or advocate for equity in the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta.
The survey should take under 10 minutes to complete and can be accessed by smart phone, tablet or computer in English, Spanish and Chinese. It can be accessed through social media, a QR code on fliers and postcards in the community or by going to YourDeltaYourVoice.org. The survey will be available for a minimum of eight weeks.
For more information about the Delta Conveyance Project, please visit water.ca.gov/deltaconveyance.
