The body of a boater who went missing in Discovery Bay Friday night was recovered by divers from the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, Sunday, June 28.
The Coroner’s Division identified the man as Joseph Thomas Cairel of Marina, California.
Cairel was a professional soccer player who played for the Ontario Fury Pro Indoor Soccer Club.
“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we report the sad news that Fury midfielder Joseph Cairel passed away this past weekend,” read a social media post from the Fury. “He will be greatly missed by us all. We extend the deepest condolences and sympathy to all of his family and friends. All of our thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time.”
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Cairel entered the water in Indian Slough around 8:25 p.m., Friday, June 26. He never resurfaced, and other occupants of the boat immediately began searching for the man. The Marine Patrol Unit responded to the scene to search the water, while deputies searched the shoreline and a helicopter scanned the scene from above.
The search continued Saturday without success.
Deputies were called back to the area Sunday shortly before 10 a.m. after a body was reported in Indian Slough, west of Lido Bay. The body was covered and later identified as Cairel.
Another social media post from the Fury that appeared Friday, June 26, wished Cairel a happy birthday.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Office of the Sheriff at (925) 646-2441.
