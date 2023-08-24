DeSaulnier hosts youth mental health town hall.

“Our young people are hurting,” said Gigi Crowder from the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Contra Costa.
In 2021, a study found that more than four in 10 high school students in America said they feel persistently sad and hopeless.
According to Jesse Tamplen, Vice President at John Muir Behavioral Health, studies also found that 50% of all mental health diagnoses happen before the age of 14, and between the ages of 10 and 24, suicide is the second leading cause of death in the United States.
“Mental health is a pediatric condition,” Tamplen stressed. “With treatment and hope, people will get better.”
U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier, whose 10th District includes Brentwood and Oakley, encouraged Contra Costa County residents to continue the conversations and challenge the stigmas around youth mental health at a town hall he hosted on Aug. 22 at John Muir Health, Concord Medical Center.
“We need more resources to be more effective and for people to get the treatment they need and deserve,” DeSaulnier said. “Sometimes we forget how important generationally and as a community we are to the state of this country.”
The town hall started with a panel discussion, followed by a Q&A and a resource fair that explored a variety of topics, including the criminalization of mental illness, representation in schools, suicide prevention, the impact of social media on children, and more.
Guest speaker Chris Pearsall, a therapist at John Muir Behavioral Health, emphasized during his resiliency story that “We cannot forget anybody in this world.”
Panelist Gigi Crowder talked about proper representation in school staff and the importance of empowering young people by helping them feel seen by educators. “We can do better with recognizing that the color of a person’s skin should not dictate whether they’re going to graduate from college,” she said. According to Crowder, school safety and representation for all students contribute to a healthier and motivated mental state.
Adé Gobir from the Contra Costa County Office of Education and manager for the Wellness In Schools Program (WISP), discussed the idea of getting wellness centers in schools to help increase student access to behavioral health services. “It’s not one person’s job. It’s important that we continue to build community and build access. Because if we’re talking about mental health and stigma, it’s very important to have access. We have to have a safe place for people so they can get the care they need,” Gobir said.
DeSaulnier and the panelists stressed the difference between preventing a mental health crisis versus treating it. Anna M. Sabio, LCSW Director of Therapeutic Services at John Muir Health, showed in a presentation the symptoms of mental health issues and a six-step safety plan for suicide prevention. The steps are:
Recognize warning signs
Identify triggers
Internal coping strategies
External coping strategies
Build trust and problem solving
Seek professional help
“We all have our part to prevent crisis. In order for us to prevent crisis, we need to recognize the problem early,” Sabio said.
Natalia Garcia from Common Sense Media called out social media for its addictive, invasive nature and urged large technology companies to take accountability for the harmful content they make easily accessible to young people.
Garcia cited a statistic from the Teens, Tweens, Tech, and Mental Health research report that said, “7 in 10 children who exhibit depressive symptoms are served on their feeds suicidal content on social media a minimum of once a month.”
“Very expensive tech lobbyists have been working around the clock to make sure that there is a golden fence built around companies like Meta, Snapchat, Instagram, TikTok, and the rest. As a result, we don’t have a lot of rules or regulations in place for tech companies in how they design their products for our children,” said Garcia. “Our kids are experiencing an exorbitant amount of loneliness, anxiety, depression, body issues, drug issues, and even suicide, and social media is a contributing factor.”
One of the attendees, Arris Quddus, a nursing student from San Ramon, came to the town hall because he aspires to work in psychiatry, and found the event to be a valuable experience.
“I wanted to hear the needs of our community and connect with community leaders, and I wanted to address some shortcomings in the system that I’ve experienced firsthand,” Quddus said. “The panelists did a good job in explaining the organizations they work for and do, but there wasn’t an actual discussion on what they’re going to do for mental health. However, I really appreciated that afterward, the panelists, including the Congressman, stayed behind to address the concerns directly.”
Quddus said that there were mental health organizations at the six-table resource fair he hadn’t heard of. “I only wish their marketing was increased so people can access these services before feeling it is necessary to commit harm to themselves or someone else,” he said.
DeSaulnier was asked in an interview about his plans in furthering the conversation on youth mental health.
“On the legislative side, I’ll keep introducing the bills I have, and I’m actually working with the education committee on a couple of things now– the social, cognitive development, and career development parts,” DeSaulnier explained. “All of this is just trying to make it work in a thoughtful way as quickly as possible.”
In addition to the various mental health legislation he’s worked on, Desaulnier, as co-chair of the bipartisan Trauma-Informed Care Caucus, has secured $2.96 million for three community projects in support of mental health access in Contra Costa County. “All of this is just trying to make it work in a thoughtful way as quickly as possible,” he said.
For more information about the John Muir Health Behavioral Services, visit them at https://www.johnmuirhealth.com/locations/behavioral-health-center-concord.html.
For more information about Congressman DeSaulnier, visit https://desaulnier.house.gov/.
