U.S. Rep. Mark DeSaulnier (District-10) has announced he will present more than $1 million to the Contra Costa County Probation Department’s Office of Reentry and Justice on Tuesday, Aug. 1 at the county Supervisors meeting.
This funding will connect local law enforcement with training to better respond to young adults to help reduce the number of youth arrests.
Money for this project was part of the Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023 (H.R. 2617), which included $21.7 million in federal funding DeSaulnier secured for 15 projects throughout Contra Costa County.
