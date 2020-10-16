Vote for one candidate. For more information, visit www.cocovote.us.
Howard G. Hobbs
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: 46 years
• Occupation: Retired
• Slogan: Provide the highest quality water at the least cost possible
• Reason for running: “I was appointed to the board in 1986 and have served over 30 years as director. I was a director when negotiating the new treatment plant with the Contra Costa County Water District bringing higher quality water for our customers.”
Scott Robert Pastor
(Incumbent)
• Length of residence: Lifelong resident of East County
• Occupation: Retired fire captain
• Slogan: None
• Reason for running: “I am currently on the Diablo Water District Board of Directors. I enjoy keeping the water safe and affordable, and also planning for future growth.”
