Diablo Water at Large Election 2020

Hobbs.tif

Howard G. Hobbs

(Incumbent)

• Length of residence: 46 years

• Occupation: Retired

• Slogan: Provide the highest quality water at the least cost possible

• Reason for running: “I was appointed to the board in 1986 and have served over 30 years as director. I was a director when negotiating the new treatment plant with the Contra Costa County Water District bringing higher quality water for our customers.”

Pastor.tif

Scott Robert Pastor

(Incumbent)

• Length of residence: Lifelong resident of East County

• Occupation: Retired fire captain

• Slogan: None

• Reason for running: “I am currently on the Diablo Water District Board of Directors. I enjoy keeping the water safe and affordable, and also planning for future growth.”

