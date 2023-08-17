Diablo Water District_EDITORIAL ART

Diablo Water District announced that the groundwater sustainability plan for the East Contra Costa Subbasin has been approved by the Department of Water Resources.

It is a significant step towards preserving one of the state’s vital resources, the district said in a press release.

Developed in collaboration with Luhdorff & Scalmanini Consulting Engineers (LSCE), and in partnership with other local agencies, a plan was developed to maintain the local aquifer and ensure the long-term sustainability of the groundwater basin over the next 50 years.

Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.