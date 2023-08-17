Diablo Water District announced that the groundwater sustainability plan for the East Contra Costa Subbasin has been approved by the Department of Water Resources.
It is a significant step towards preserving one of the state’s vital resources, the district said in a press release.
Developed in collaboration with Luhdorff & Scalmanini Consulting Engineers (LSCE), and in partnership with other local agencies, a plan was developed to maintain the local aquifer and ensure the long-term sustainability of the groundwater basin over the next 50 years.
Recognizing the importance of groundwater, and the consequences of overuse, the State of California enacted the Sustainable Groundwater Management Act, in 2014 so local agencies could develop a plan for sustainable groundwater management and a framework to hold these local agencies responsible and accountable for their local subbasin.
Over the past three years, the water district hosted presentations on the groundwater plan, encouraging public input and participation while navigating sustainability criteria focused on maintaining groundwater levels and storage, and avoiding groundwater conditions that cause substantial seawater intrusion, degradation of water quality, land subsidence, and depletion of connected streams.
“This plan illustrates our commitment to responsible resource management of our water supply,” said Paul Seger of the water district’s board of directors.
The district said it recognizes groundwater as a sustainable alternative water supply source and the importance of effectively managing and maintaining the integrity of its aquifers, the press release said. The water district knows that innovation is key to increasing the capacity of groundwater that can be used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.