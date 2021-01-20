Over the past two years, the Diablo Water District Board of Directors has seen some new faces (due to resignations and recent elections). According to Board President Seger, “The fresh group of proactive and passionate Directors are offering progressive and responsible direction regarding the District’s future.” On January 12th and 14th the new Board spent hours revisiting and revisioning best practices regarding the environment, water supply resiliency, critical infrastructure of the District, and its customers’ needs.
Key conversations held that will be further developed and incorporated into a 5-year strategic plan and District policies include:
• Developing innovative policies to ensure new development is environmentally friendly and fiscally responsible, by preventing negative impacts to the local groundwater aquifer and applying rigid risk assessment/liability filters when deliberating project designs.
• Committing to partner with associated agencies to establish a recycled water program for our community, as part of the District’s water supply portfolio.
• Establishing policy criteria and securing grants funds for strategically locating groundwater monitoring wells. These wells can assist the District to gather the required data needed to enable protection of groundwater quality and quantity while maintaining a sustainable local groundwater aquifer.
• Exploring a range of alternative water rate structures that encourage rate equity, efficient use of water, all the while, providing financial stability for future District infrastructure investments. At the December Board meeting, the Board voted to stop the proposed rate increase that was to go into effect on February 1, 2021. While understanding the need to increase revenues to cover increasing costs, the Board cited the current pandemic and health of the local economy as reasons to delay the increase and use District reserves.
• Cooperating with local water mutuals and community water systems on Bethel Island and Sandmound Road to find sustainable long-term solutions to their water quality issues. Through previous efforts, the District has been able to acquire grants to enable these types of systems to connect and receive the District’s high-quality water.
The Board and District staff are committed to collaborating with the City of Oakley, Contra Costa County, Ironhouse Sanitary District, Contra Costa Water District, and other local and state agencies to achieve these ambitious goals. Over the next couple of months, the Board will refine these strategies into District polices that will guide staff for the future implementation phase of these projects.
To stay up to date on the Strategic Planning process please visit: www.diablowater.org/strategicplan2021.
