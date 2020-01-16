Join Save Mount Diablo (SMD) in exploring the Mount Diablo area’s beautiful wild lands and open spaces. Discover Diablo is a free public hike program that offers an annual schedule of guided interpretive family walks, hikes and property tours open to trailblazers looking to get out in nature.
The Discover Diablo program seeks to build awareness of local land conservation efforts and nurture relationships between the community and the natural world of the Mount Diablo area. Sponsored by the Shell Martinez Refinery for a fourth year, the 2020 Discover Diablo free public hike series will begin Saturday, Jan. 25.
“We are pleased to sponsor this opportunity for people to explore and discover the beauty of Mount Diablo, a wonderful natural resource in our own backyard, with experienced guides,” said Ann Notarangelo, external relations manager for the Shell Martinez Refinery. “We hope that people will enjoy learning more about the diverse habitats and the striking vistas while spending time outside with their families and friends.”
Discover Diablo offers 24 events throughout the entire year, with hikes taking place on SMD property or a collaborating agency’s land SMD helped to protect in years past.
SMD’s property tours illustrate the importance of preserving wildlife habitat and building corridors between existing parks while emphasizing the beauty the Diablo Range has to offer. There will be something for everyone to enjoy and learn from.
To complete the land conservation picture in the Diablo Range and pay homage to collaborating agencies, SMD also hosts regular outings on Mount Diablo State Park, East Bay Regional Park District and Walnut Creek Open Space Foundation lands.
Discover Diablo hikes are guided by knowledgeable staff and experienced volunteer hike leaders. Some of the properties utilized in the Discover Diablo program are not yet open to the public, so these hikes also present special opportunities to visit breathtaking landscapes rarely seen.
Hosting monthly hikes is an effective way to engage and grow communities invested in the sustainability of local open space. Through this initiative, SMD intends to reach new audiences; build a membership base of adventurers, explorers and outdoor enthusiasts; spark a passion for the Diablo Range; and engender community conservation by deepening connections to the land and nature. SMD hopes to bring in people from all over the Bay Area to improve awareness of and increase advocacy efforts for the Diablo Range.
RSVP is required. To ensure everyone has an equal opportunity to attend, registration for hikes in March onward will open two months prior to each hike’s date. To see the full schedule of upcoming hikes and RSVP online, visit bit.ly/Discover-Diablo-Hikes-Calendar.
